Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share.

Shares of VRTS opened at $311.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.14. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $155.73 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.