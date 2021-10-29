Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of V traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $212.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

