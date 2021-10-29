Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of -50.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.