Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of -50.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
VST stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
