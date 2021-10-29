Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €195.23 and a 200-day moving average of €210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

