Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm Buys 5,000 Shares

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00.

Shares of VYNT opened at $2.17 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 212.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

