W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS.

GWW stock traded up $33.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,775. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

