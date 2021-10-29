Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.64 ($186.63).

WCH stock opened at €153.45 ($180.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a one year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €136.65.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

