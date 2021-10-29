Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.65 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,124.00 or 0.99602722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.69 or 0.07044351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021890 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.