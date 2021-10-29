Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.33% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.55 ($51.24).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €39.34 ($46.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.00 and its 200 day moving average is €34.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

