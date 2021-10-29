Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £703.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.34.
About Warehouse REIT
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
