Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 656,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

