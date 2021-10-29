Wedbush Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

