Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free ash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

