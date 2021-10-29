Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR):

10/26/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

10/18/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

10/15/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Corsair Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

9/28/2021 – Corsair Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Get Corsair Gaming Inc alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.