Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 138.7% in October

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the September 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

