Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 244.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0737 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

