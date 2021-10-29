Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $70.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

