Wells Fargo & Company Trims NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price to $64.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

