West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 12,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in West Bancorporation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of West Bancorporation worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.