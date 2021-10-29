Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.250 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.95 to $2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $52.26. 1,101,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

