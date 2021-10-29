Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $86.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $353.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $367.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $424.93 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $435.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,697.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 386,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 1,552,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

