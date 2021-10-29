WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

WEX stock opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

