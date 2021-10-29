Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Lowered to $240.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $210.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

