Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $80,304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,139,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,330. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

