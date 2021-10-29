Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.00 Million

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce sales of $129.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 223,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,764. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $468.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.29.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.