William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

