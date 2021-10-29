WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. 29,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,816. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.92 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.81.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

