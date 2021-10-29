Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0982 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $788,786.19 and $68,919.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

