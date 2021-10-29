WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,225 Price Target at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,051.82 ($13.74) on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 975.93. The company has a market cap of £12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

