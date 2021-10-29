Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENE opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.