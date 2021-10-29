Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Acquires $60,370.56 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 2,683,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,250. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

