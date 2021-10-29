Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

