Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

