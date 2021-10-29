XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $122.24 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $122.24 million and approximately $942,514.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00097113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.53 or 1.00326459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.86 or 0.07092200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022839 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 177,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 164,240,367 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

