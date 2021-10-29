Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yamaha stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

