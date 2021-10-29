Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.85% from the company’s current price.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.80.

TSE:YRI traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.96. 2,154,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,691. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.60.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

