Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Yatsen stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $196,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

