YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.