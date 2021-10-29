YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $294,510.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

