Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Youdao worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

NYSE:DAO opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.52. Youdao, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

