Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. 2,303,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

