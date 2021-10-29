Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yunhong International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong International by 235.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong International by 105.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yunhong International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ZGYH stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Yunhong International has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

