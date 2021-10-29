Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYZN opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

