Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

