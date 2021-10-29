Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($1.32). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($9.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $598.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

