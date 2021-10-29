Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

SLHG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,618. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

