Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post sales of $146.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

VECO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

