Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.98. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,197,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. 811,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,292. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

