Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.98. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,197,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. 811,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,292. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.