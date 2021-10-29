Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 68,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

