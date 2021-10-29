Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 38,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,562. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.95.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

