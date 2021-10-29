Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 38,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,562. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.95.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.